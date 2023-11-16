The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOX Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored an average of 70.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.

When Kansas State gave up fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 16-14.

Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 87.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats allowed.

When Iowa scored more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.

The Hawkeyes made 51.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Wildcats' 40% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (40.1%).

