Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jason Dickinson light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- Dickinson has no points on the power play.
- Dickinson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
