Blackhawks vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) go on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Lightning have lost three games in a row.
The Blackhawks are 4-6-0 over their last 10 games, putting up 27 goals while conceding 36 in that period. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (15.6%).
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Blackhawks 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 5-8 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime contests.
- Chicago has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned 10 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.
- Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.
- Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Blackhawks finished 4-7-0 in those matchups (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|14th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|27th
|28th
|3.69
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|23rd
|21st
|30
|Shots
|26.9
|31st
|27th
|32.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|4th
|30.19%
|Power Play %
|10.87%
|28th
|9th
|85.11%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.55%
|15th
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
