The Chicago Blackhawks, Lukas Reichel among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Prop bets for Reichel in that upcoming Blackhawks-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lukas Reichel vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel has averaged 14:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Reichel has yet to score a goal this year through 13 games played.

Reichel has recorded a point twice this season in 13 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Reichel has had an assist twice this season in 13 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Reichel hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reichel has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reichel Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.