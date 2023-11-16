Should you bet on Nikita Zaitsev to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Zaitsev has no points on the power play.

Zaitsev's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

