For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • Kurashev has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

