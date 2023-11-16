Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Considering a wager on Jones in the Blackhawks-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jones vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Through 13 games this year, Jones has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in six of 13 games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Jones has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 13 games played.

Jones' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 3 6 Points 1 0 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

