The Chicago Blackhawks, Taylor Raddysh among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Prop bets for Raddysh in that upcoming Blackhawks-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Raddysh has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of 13 games this season, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Raddysh has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 13 games he's played.

Raddysh's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 3 3 Points 2 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

