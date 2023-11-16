The Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 15:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Johnson has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnson has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Johnson has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 3 6 Points 2 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.