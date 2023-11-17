The Chicago Bulls (4-8) square off against the Orlando Magic (6-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Bulls vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 216.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points in nine of 12 games this season.

The average point total in Chicago's contests this year is 220.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulls have compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

Chicago has been the favorite in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 75% 108.5 216.8 112.3 218.9 220.8 Magic 6 54.5% 108.3 216.8 106.6 218.9 222.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in seven games when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five games when playing on the road.

The Bulls score 108.5 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 106.6 the Magic allow.

Chicago is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Splits

Bulls and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 4-8 2-6 6-6 Magic 8-3 5-3 3-8

Bulls vs. Magic Point Insights

Bulls Magic 108.5 Points Scored (PG) 108.3 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 106.6 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 2-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-0 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

