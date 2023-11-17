Ruoning Yin heads the leaderboard of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club through one round of play, with a score of -9. Second round action continues in Naples, Florida, tune in to see how the event unfolds.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: Tiburon Golf Club

Tiburon Golf Club Location: Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards

Par 72/6,556 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

CME Group Tour Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Ruoning Yin 1st -9 63 Nasa Hataoka 1st -9 63 Minjee Lee 3rd -8 64 Anna Nordqvist 4th -7 65 Yu Liu 5th -6 66

Want to place a bet on the CME Group Tour Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 7:55 AM ET Gemma Dryburgh (+3/59th), Danielle Kang (+3/59th) 12:25 PM ET Patty Tavatanakit (-6/5th), Yu Liu (-6/5th) 12:15 PM ET Alison Lee (-6/5th), Hye-jin Choi (-6/5th) 12:05 PM ET Georgia Hall (-6/5th), Jennifer Kupcho (-5/10th) 11:55 AM ET Atthaya Thitikul (-5/10th), Xiyu Lin (-5/10th) 11:45 AM ET Madelene Sagstrom (-4/13th), Linnea Strom (-4/13th) 11:35 AM ET Amy Yang (-4/13th), Esther Henseleit (-4/13th) 11:25 AM ET Ashleigh Buhai (-4/13th), Leona Maguire (-4/13th) 11:15 AM ET Nelly Korda (-4/13th), Yuka Saso (-4/13th) 11:05 AM ET A Lim Kim (-3/22nd), Charley Hull (-4/13th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.