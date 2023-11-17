The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents knocked down.

Iowa had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves finished 178th.

Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed.

Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa posted 89.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Hawkeyes played worse at home last season, allowing 76 points per game, compared to 72 in road games.

At home, Iowa sunk 3.3 more three-pointers per game (10) than in away games (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (30.5%).

