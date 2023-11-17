The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-18.5) 171.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-19.5) 172.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hawkeyes games.

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 10 of the Red Wolves' games hit the over.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Iowa is 54th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (14th-best).

The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

