The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank
16th 80.1 Points Scored 65.7 321st
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th
65th 33.7 Rebounds 31.8 178th
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.3 288th
12th 16.5 Assists 13.1 169th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.