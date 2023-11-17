The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 65.7 321st 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 31.8 178th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.3 288th 12th 16.5 Assists 13.1 169th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

