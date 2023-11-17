The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Iowa (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 5.5% less often than Arkansas State (14-13-0) last year.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 145.8 74.7 142.3 149.6 Arkansas State 65.7 145.8 67.6 142.3 132.5

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 12.5 more points than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).

When Iowa totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 Arkansas State 14-13-0 10-17-0

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Arkansas State 14-3 Home Record 10-8 4-7 Away Record 2-11 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

