Iowa vs. Arkansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Iowa Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Iowa (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 5.5% less often than Arkansas State (14-13-0) last year.
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa
|80.1
|145.8
|74.7
|142.3
|149.6
|Arkansas State
|65.7
|145.8
|67.6
|142.3
|132.5
Additional Iowa Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 12.5 more points than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).
- When Iowa totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-8 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa
|13-15-0
|15-13-0
|Arkansas State
|14-13-0
|10-17-0
Iowa vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa
|Arkansas State
|14-3
|Home Record
|10-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-11
|11-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|89.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
