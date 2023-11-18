The Nashville Predators (5-10) are favored at home against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) on Saturday, November 18. The Predators are -210 on the moneyline to win against the Blackhawks (+170) in the game, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of 15 games this season.

The Predators have been victorious in one of their four games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (25.0%).

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago has a record of 4-6 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-3-2 6.0 3.10 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.10 3.30 9 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 2.50 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.50 3.80 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.