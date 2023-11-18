At United Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-4) hope to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 110.7 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 110.3 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' -51 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 107.6 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 111.5 per outing (13th in league).

These teams average a combined 218.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender 221.8 points per game combined, 7.3 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Miami has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Chicago has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1600 -

