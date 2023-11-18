Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (8-4) visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) after winning four straight road games. The Heat are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-2.5
|214.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 214.5 points in 10 of 13 outings.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 219.2-point total on average, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Chicago has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|8
|66.7%
|110.7
|218.3
|110.3
|221.8
|220.5
|Bulls
|10
|76.9%
|107.6
|218.3
|111.5
|221.8
|220.3
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). On the road, it is .400 (2-3-0).
- The Bulls' 107.6 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.3 points, Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|4-9
|2-2
|6-7
|Heat
|5-7
|1-4
|5-7
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bulls
|Heat
|107.6
|110.7
|29
|21
|3-1
|3-2
|3-1
|4-1
|111.5
|110.3
|13
|7
|2-4
|1-4
|3-3
|4-1
