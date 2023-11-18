Player prop bet options for DeMar DeRozan and others are listed when the Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -159)

The 23.3 points DeRozan scores per game are 2.8 more than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 1.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Saturday over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (16.5).

He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Vucevic's season-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Vucevic has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 21.5-point total set for Zach LaVine on Saturday is 3.0 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Saturday's points prop for Jimmy Butler is 24.5. That is 8.0 more than his season average.

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

