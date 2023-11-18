The Butler Bulldogs are expected to win their game against the Drake Bulldogs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Drake vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-4.4) 45.1 Butler 25, Drake 20

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Drake Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover three times.

In Drake Bulldogs games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Butler Bulldogs put together a 6-3-0 ATS record last year.

Butler Bulldogs games went over the point total four out of nine times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 30.9 18.0 33.0 18.6 28.8 17.4 Drake 21.0 24.0 29.0 16.6 14.5 21.8

