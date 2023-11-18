Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football schedule in Week 12 should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa (-3)
North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-7.5)
