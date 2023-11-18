The college football schedule in Week 12 should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Iowa.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-3)

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-7.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!