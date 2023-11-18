Iowa State vs. Texas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Iowa State vs. Texas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (46)
|Texas 28, Iowa State 21
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Cyclones.
- The Cyclones are 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- Iowa State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or greater this year.
- The Cyclones have gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).
- The average over/under for Iowa State games this season is 1.6 fewer points than the point total of 46 for this outing.
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- The Longhorns are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas is 3-4 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- This season, three of the Longhorns' 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Texas games average 54.6 total points per game this season, 8.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Cyclones vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|33.8
|18.4
|35.2
|14
|33
|20
|Iowa State
|25.7
|19.9
|25
|19.6
|26.4
|20.2
