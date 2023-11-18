The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Texas has the 38th-ranked defense this year (337.4 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 459.3 yards per game. With 25.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Iowa State ranks 76th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 28th, surrendering 19.9 points per contest.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Iowa State vs. Texas Key Statistics

Iowa State Texas 347.8 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.3 (18th) 329 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.4 (34th) 129.2 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (34th) 218.6 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (28th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 2,121 yards (212.1 per game) while completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has run for 467 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has racked up 341 yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins paces his squad with 610 receiving yards on 35 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has 52 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 536 yards (53.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer's 42 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 2,232 yards (223.2 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (113.8 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 88 times this year and racked up 391 yards (39.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 59 receptions for 757 yards (75.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 637-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes on 61 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 26 grabs have yielded 425 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.