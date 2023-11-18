Big 12 foes meet when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) visit the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. Texas is favored by 7.5 points. This game has an over/under of 47.5 points.

On offense, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FBS by averaging 459.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 38th (337.4 yards allowed per game). With 25.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Iowa State ranks 77th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 28th, surrendering 19.9 points per game.

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -7.5 -105 -115 47.5 -105 -115 -300 +250

Iowa State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cyclones are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 392 yards per game (-43-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 328.3 (42nd-ranked).

Offensively in their previous three games, the Cyclones are averaging 32 points, 71st in college football. Defensively, they are allowing 19.7, which ranks them 57th.

Iowa State is 96th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (235 per game), and -12-worst in passing yards allowed (218.7).

The Cyclones are 20th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (157), and 57th in rushing yards allowed (109.7).

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In Iowa State's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 12 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Four of Iowa State's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Iowa State has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

Iowa State has played as an underdog of +250 or more once this season and lost that game.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 2,121 yards on 177-of-285 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 467 yards, or 46.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Cartevious Norton has compiled 341 yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins paces his squad with 610 receiving yards on 35 catches with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put together a 536-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 71 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer's 42 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

J.R. Singleton leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 15 tackles.

Beau Freyler is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three interceptions.

Jeremiah Cooper leads the team with five interceptions, while also collecting 31 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

