The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has struggled offensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS (18.8 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks third-best, surrendering just 12.3 points per game. In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 59th in the FBS (395.7 total yards per game) and 81st on the other side of the ball (387.9 total yards allowed per contest).

Here we will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Iowa vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Iowa Illinois 243 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (63rd) 280.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.9 (74th) 121 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.4 (93rd) 122 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (39th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has 715 yards passing for Iowa, completing 46.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 614 yards on 123 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kaleb Johnson has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 332 yards (33.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 21 receptions for 299 yards (29.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Nico Ragaini has caught 19 passes while averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Diante Vines' 12 catches are good enough for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has racked up 1,888 yards on 64.8% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 282 yards with three scores.

Kaden Feagin is his team's leading rusher with 95 carries for 438 yards, or 43.8 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Reggie Love III has totaled 392 yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams leads his squad with 893 receiving yards on 68 receptions with five touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 520 yards (52 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington's 32 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 394 yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.