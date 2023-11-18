The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 32.5.

Iowa has struggled offensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS (18.8 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks third-best, allowing only 12.3 points per game. With 395.7 total yards per game on offense, Illinois ranks 60th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 81st, giving up 387.9 total yards per game.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -3 -110 -110 32.5 -105 -115 -155 +130

Iowa Recent Performance

While the Hawkeyes have ranked -121-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (232.7), they rank sixth-best defensively (178.7 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

Over the last three contests, the Hawkeyes have been bottom-25 in scoring offense with 14 points per game (-107-worst) and top-25 in scoring defense with 6.3 points allowed per game (second-best).

While Iowa has ranked -102-worst in offensive passing yards per game over the last three contests (134.7), it ranks third-best on defense (100 passing yards allowed) during that stretch.

From a run defense perspective, the Hawkeyes have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 78.7 rushing yards surrendered per game (19th-best). They haven't played as well offensively, with 98 rushing yards per game (-82-worst).

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three games.

Iowa's past three contests have not gone over the total.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Iowa has put together a 4-4-1 record against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

In Iowa's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

Iowa is 6-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Iowa has gone 2-1 (83.3%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 60.8% chance to win.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has recorded 715 yards (71.5 ypg) on 67-of-144 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 614 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 84 times for 332 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 21 receptions for 299 yards (29.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Nico Ragaini has put together a 167-yard season so far, reeling in 19 passes on 47 targets.

Diante Vines has a total of 134 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Joe Evans paces the team with four sacks, and also has seven TFL and 33 tackles.

Iowa's leading tackler, Jay Higgins, has 107 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 44 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended.

