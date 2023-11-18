The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 103-97 loss against the Magic, Vucevic tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Vucevic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)

Over 16.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last season, giving up 41.9 per game.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.6.

Defensively, the Heat conceded 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, 28th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 39 13 10 2 0 1 0 12/20/2022 37 29 12 2 3 0 1 10/19/2022 33 15 17 2 1 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.