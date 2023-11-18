According to our computer projections, the North Dakota State Bison will take down the Northern Iowa Panthers when the two teams come together at UNI-Dome on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-5.5) 52.7 North Dakota State 29, Northern Iowa 24

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Panthers games went over the point total nine out of 10 times last season.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Bison have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Out of Bison five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Panthers vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 26.1 24.5 34.5 20.3 20.5 27.3 North Dakota State 34.9 18.7 39.3 14.2 26.0 30.7

