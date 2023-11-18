Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Houston Cougars square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cowboys. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-6.5) Under (58.5) Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cowboys are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 1-1.

Out of nine Cowboys games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Oklahoma State games this season have posted an average total of 52.6, which is 5.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Cougars are 4-5-0 ATS this year.

In games they have played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the Cougars are 1-3 against the spread.

The Cougars have gone over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total for Houston games this season is 1.9 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Cowboys vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 27.9 26.4 29 22.7 26.3 32 Houston 24.1 30.8 24.5 25.2 23.5 39.3

