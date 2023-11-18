Looking at the schools in the OVC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 12 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 41-14 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 41-14 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 30-17 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Robert Morris

@ Robert Morris Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tennessee State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 30-17 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 35-0 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lindenwood

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 38-3 vs Bryant

