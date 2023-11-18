Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
In the upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Reese Johnson to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
