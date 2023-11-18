Will Taylor Hall Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
Should you wager on Taylor Hall to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Taylor Hall score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Hall stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Hall has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- Hall has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
