The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Raddysh light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Raddysh has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:10 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:45 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

