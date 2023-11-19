According to sportsbooks, the Chicago Bears (3-7) are 9-point underdogs in a road NFC North matchup with the Detroit Lions (7-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Ford Field. A point total of 47.5 has been set for this game.

As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Bears, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Bears square off against the Lions, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 11 Odds

Chicago vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Lions Betting Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-1 this season.

As a 9-point underdog or more, the Bears have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Of 10 Chicago games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Detroit has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of Detroit's nine games with a set total.

