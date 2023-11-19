Bears vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
According to sportsbooks, the Chicago Bears (3-7) are 9-point underdogs in a road NFC North matchup with the Detroit Lions (7-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Ford Field. A point total of 47.5 has been set for this game.
As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Bears, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Bears square off against the Lions, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-9)
|47.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Lions (-8.5)
|47.5
|-400
|+315
Chicago vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Bears vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-1 this season.
- As a 9-point underdog or more, the Bears have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Of 10 Chicago games so far this season, six have hit the over.
- Detroit has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9-point favorite or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Detroit's nine games with a set total.
