The Detroit Lions (7-2) host a NFC North battle against the Chicago Bears (3-7) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Ford Field.

Lions and Bears betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Bears vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 7.5 48 -400 +310

Bears vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played four games this season that have had more than 48 combined points scored.

Chicago has had an average of 43 points scored in their games so far this season, five points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Bears have covered the spread three times this year (3-6-1).

The Bears have been underdogs in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Detroit Lions

The average total in Detroit's matchups this year is 46.2, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have won six of their seven games as moneyline favorites this season (85.7%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Lions vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.8 8 22.6 17 46.2 4 9 Bears 20.4 16 25.5 29 43 4 10

Bears vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

The Bears have not hit the over in their past three games.

The Bears are scoring fewer points in divisional games (16.5 per game) than overall (20.4), and allowing more points in the division (28.5) than overall (25.5).

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 38 points this season (4.2 points per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 51 points (5.1 per game).

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

In Detroit's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 38 points this season (4.2 points per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 51 points (5.1 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 41.7 44.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 22.4 26.2 ATS Record 3-6-1 1-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 45.8 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26 24.8 ATS Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

