Sunday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Buffalo Sabres (7-9-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Sabres are -175 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Blackhawks (+145) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals six of 15 times.

The Sabres have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-2).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with five upset wins (33.3%).

Buffalo has had moneyline odds of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Chicago has won five of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.6 2.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.90 3.20 2 7.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 2.70 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.70 3.70 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

