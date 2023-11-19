Will Christian Watson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Watson has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 236 yards on 14 receptions (16.9 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for -5 yards.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Packers.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|33
|14
|236
|77
|1
|16.9
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|8
|3
|33
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|2
|23
|0
