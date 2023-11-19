Cole Kmet will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Detroit Lions in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kmet has caught 46 passes on 57 targets for 419 yards and five scores, averaging 41.9 yards per game so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kmet and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kmet vs. the Lions

Kmet vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is giving up 231.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lions have the No. 26 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.7 per game).

Watch Bears vs Lions on Fubo!

Bears Player Previews

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kmet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kmet Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this year, Kmet has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kmet has been targeted on 57 of his team's 305 passing attempts this season (18.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (74th in NFL play), racking up 419 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

In three of nine games this season, Kmet has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has scored five of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (22.7%).

Kmet (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 28.9% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.