Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney will face the Detroit Lions and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Mooney has reeled in 22 passes (on 38 targets) for 321 yards (to average 35.7 per game). He has one receiving TD this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mooney and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mooney vs. the Lions

Mooney vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 101.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 101.7 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Lions allow 231.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is ranked 26th in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bears vs Lions on Fubo!

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mooney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mooney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Mooney has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (six of nine).

Mooney has 12.5% of his team's target share (38 targets on 305 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (47th in league play), averaging 321 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

Mooney has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (4.5% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

Mooney has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.