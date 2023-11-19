Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) matching up with the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-73 win for Drake, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs came out on top in their last matchup 85-73 against Iowa State on Sunday.

Drake vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Drake vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Iowa 73

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs averaged 79.2 points per game last season (10th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per outing (227th in college basketball). They had a +420 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

In MVC action, Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points (77.5) than overall (79.2) in 2022-23.

The Bulldogs put up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (74) last season.

Drake allowed fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.

