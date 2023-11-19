Drake vs. Oakland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Drake Bulldogs (2-0) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Drake vs. Oakland Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Drake Betting Records & Stats
- Drake covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.
- Drake (15-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.9% of the time, nine% more often than Oakland (11-18-0) last year.
Drake vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|74.8
|148.1
|63.9
|140.2
|138.6
|Oakland
|73.3
|148.1
|76.3
|140.2
|146.3
Additional Drake Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were just 1.5 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
- When Drake put up more than 76.3 points last season, it went 9-6 against the spread and 16-0 overall.
Drake vs. Oakland Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|15-17-0
|14-18-0
|Oakland
|11-18-0
|18-11-0
Drake vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Oakland
|14-1
|Home Record
|8-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-10
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
