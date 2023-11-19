Equanimeous St. Brown will be running routes against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Detroit Lions in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown has 25 receiving yards on two grabs (three targets), averaging 8.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on St. Brown and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Brown vs. the Lions

St. Brown vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 10.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 10.5 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 231.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Lions have scored 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Lions' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Watch Bears vs Lions on Fubo!

Bears Player Previews

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on St. Brown with BetMGM Sportsbook.

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In one game this year, St. Brown has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

St. Brown has received 1.0% of his team's 305 passing attempts this season (three targets).

He averages 8.3 yards per target this season (25 yards on three targets).

St. Brown does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.