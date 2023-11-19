Sunday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Drake taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 65-58 loss to Kansas State in their most recent game on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes fell in their last outing 65-58 against Kansas State on Thursday. The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent outing 85-73 against Iowa State on Sunday. Caitlin Clark scored a team-leading 24 points for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Taylor McAulay recorded 27 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs.

Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Iowa 73

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes' +589 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa posted 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.3 PPG).

The Hawkeyes averaged 89.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 85.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Defensively Iowa played better in home games last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs averaged 79.2 points per game last season (10th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (227th in college basketball). They had a +420 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

In MVC action, Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points (77.5) than overall (79.2) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bulldogs scored 82 points per game last season, eight more than they averaged away (74).

Drake allowed 62.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.

