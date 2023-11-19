Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) versus the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at James H. Hilton Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of Iowa State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Grambling 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-21.4)

Iowa State (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Iowa State Performance Insights

Last season, Iowa State was 283rd in college basketball offensively (67.6 points scored per game) and 18th-best on defense (62.6 points allowed).

The Cyclones were 241st in the nation in rebounds per game (30.8) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last year.

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Iowa State was 117th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Cyclones were 285th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.4) last year. They were 234th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Iowa State gave up 7.6 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 230th and 178th, respectively, in the country.

The Cyclones took 33.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 66.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.3% of the Cyclones' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.7% were 2-pointers.

