The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) host the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa State vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Iowa State (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 17.9% less often than Grambling (19-9-0) last year.

Iowa State vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 67.6 136.6 62.6 124.8 133.1 Grambling 69.0 136.6 62.2 124.8 134.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Cyclones recorded were 5.4 more points than the Tigers allowed (62.2).

When Iowa State totaled more than 62.2 points last season, it went 14-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa State vs. Grambling Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 10-22-0 Grambling 19-9-0 10-18-0

Iowa State vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Grambling 13-3 Home Record 11-1 3-8 Away Record 9-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.