Will Justin Fields Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Fields was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Chicago Bears match up against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Fields' stats can be found on this page.
Fields' season stats include 1,201 passing yards (200.2 per game). He is 100-for-162 (61.7%), with 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 47 carries for 237 yards one touchdown.
Justin Fields Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
Week 11 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fields 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|100
|162
|61.7%
|1,201
|11
|6
|7.4
|47
|237
|1
Fields Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|29
|282
|4
|0
|11
|57
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|6
|10
|58
|0
|1
|8
|46
|0
