Will Khalil Herbert Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Khalil Herbert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Herbert's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Khalil Herbert and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Herbert has season stats of 51 rushes for 272 yards and zero TDs, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 18 targets for 83 yards.
Keep an eye on Herbert's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- D'Onta Foreman (LP/ankle): 86 Rush Att; 367 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 55 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Devin Duvernay
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for Andrei Iosivas
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Herbert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|51
|272
|0
|5.3
|18
|10
|83
|1
Herbert Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|9
|27
|0
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|7
|35
|0
|1
|23
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|7
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|18
|103
|0
|4
|19
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|10
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.