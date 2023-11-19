Khalil Herbert was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're looking for Herbert's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Herbert has season stats of 51 rushes for 272 yards and zero TDs, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 18 targets for 83 yards.

Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Bears this week: D'Onta Foreman (LP/ankle): 86 Rush Att; 367 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 55 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Herbert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 51 272 0 5.3 18 10 83 1

Herbert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0

