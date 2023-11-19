Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Lewis' stats can be found below.
Entering Week 11, Lewis has two receptions for 24 yards -- 12 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on two occasions.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lewis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|2
|24
|22
|0
|12
Lewis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|16
|0
