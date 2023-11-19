The South Florida Bulls (1-1) host the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at Yuengling Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 13-16-0.

South Florida (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 6.9% more often than Northern Iowa (13-16-0) last year.

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 72 142.1 72 141.9 139.3 Northern Iowa 70.1 142.1 69.9 141.9 137.3

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 72 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

Northern Iowa put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72 points.

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 15-14-0 19-10-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 18-11-0

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida Northern Iowa 9-9 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-7 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

