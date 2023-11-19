Chicago Bears receiver Robert Tonyan will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 231.6 per game.

Tonyan has caught seven balls for 58 total yards (8.3 per game) on the season.

Tonyan vs. the Lions

Tonyan vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 36.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 36.7 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Lions yield 231.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Lions have given up 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 26th in league play.

Bears Player Previews

Robert Tonyan Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Tonyan Receiving Insights

Tonyan has received 3.0% of his team's 305 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He averages 6.4 yards per target this season (58 yards on nine targets).

Tonyan, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tonyan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

